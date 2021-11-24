Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Canada fully approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, company says

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE — A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:58:53-05

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now fully approved for adults in Canada, according to a statement from the pharmaceutical company.

Canada is now the first country to fully approve the single-dose vaccine. In the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization.

“We are delighted by Health Canada’s decision to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on Phase 3 clinical data that proves the vaccine’s robust safety and efficacy,” said Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., global head of research & development for Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Canadians have the choice to receive three other vaccines: AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer.

Canada reports that 75% of its population is fully vaccinated. In the U.S., 58.9% of its population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019