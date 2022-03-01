California church shooting: Police believe man killed 3 children during a supervised visit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities say a man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday evening.

An official says deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. local time found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

The victims included three girls, aged 9, 10 and 13.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, the shooter was estranged from the children's mother, who had a restraining order against the shooter.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and the fourth victim was their chaperone.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, that the shooter was illegally in possession of the firearm because he had a restraining order against him.

No other people who were in the church at the time of the shooting required medical attention.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome called Monday night's shooting "another senseless act of gun violence in America," adding that "our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities."