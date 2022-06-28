California advances Texas-style lawsuits over illegal guns

The California Assembly has approved Texas-style lawsuits over illegal guns, mimicking the Lone Star State's law aimed at deterring abortions.

The California bill would allow anyone to sue people who sell illegal firearms. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the measure in opposition to the Texas law. The California bill would automatically be invalidated if the Texas law is eventually ruled unconstitutional. The California Assembly approved the bill on Monday, sending it back to the Senate for a final vote.

Gun owners' rights organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union both criticized creating a bounty to encourage people to bring civil actions to punish crimes.

“What Texas did on abortion was dangerous, and we already know how disgusting the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has been,” said Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson. “But California stands to lead the way in this space in a very powerful and dynamic way. This is about empowering everyday people who are at the blunt of gun violence.”