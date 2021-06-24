Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Mother considered possible person of interest
items.[0].image.alt
WPLG via CNN
Screen Shot 2021-06-24 at 2.58.07 PM.png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 17:03:10-04

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Police are looking into reports that the mother of two young girls found dead in a South Florida canal was offering to baptize people in the canal a day earlier.

Lauderhill police identified the sisters Wednesday as 7-year-old Daysha Hogan and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan.

Investigators identified the girls’ mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest.

Hogan has been taken into custody, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Destiny’s body was spotted Tuesday afternoon outside a condominium complex in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Daysha’s body was found just before 9 p.m., not far from where the first body was located.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020