Bodies of 8 people found inside home in southern Utah

Authorities say the bodies included those of 3 adults and 5 minors.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Jan 04, 2023
ENOCH, Utah — Police in Utah say eight bodies were found inside a home in the southern part of the state in the town of Enoch on Wednesday. According to investigators, all of the deceased appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Officials said three adults and five minors were among those found dead inside the home. Police were called to the house to perform welfare check and that is when they found the bodies inside.

Officials reported that they did not believe there was a threat to the public or that any suspects were at large.

By Wednesday night, an active investigation was still ongoing and the home was considered a crime scene.

Police did not immediately give specific details on any relationship between the victims, or offer details on their identities.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss and KSTU Staff in Salt Lake City, Utah, with minor additions from Scripps News.

