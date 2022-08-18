Big Ten lands massive TV rights deal with major networks

The Big Ten has entered into a seven-year media rights deal with Fox, CBS and NBC that is reportedly worth $7 billion.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

Beginning in the fall of 2023, the conference says Saturdays will feature football games on the networks all day long.

Fox, CBS and NBC will take turns airing the Big 10 championship game.

In addition to football, the deal includes rights to air men's and women's basketball games and other Olympic sports.

Games will also be featured on The Big 10 Network, NBC's Peacock, Paramount+ and FS1.