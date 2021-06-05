Watch
Biden turns to Obama to help boost health care enrollment

President Joe Biden speaks on his phone after he and first lady Jill Biden arrived on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington. Biden returns to the White House after spending a few days in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate first lady Jill Biden's 70th birthday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 05, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has turned to his old boss for help encouraging Americans to sign up for the Obama-era health law during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic. Biden is using his weekly address for a Zoom chat with former President Barack Obama to draw attention to the expanded enrollment period that closes on Aug. 15. Also Saturday, the government released a report that says nearly 31 million Americans now have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. That's a record. Obama told Biden they achieved that result together.

