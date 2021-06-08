Watch
Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

AP
FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the May jobs report from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Friday, June 4, 2021. The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains and will form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 06:00:38-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains. It will now form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Biden administration officials say their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss recommendations and policies in the 250-page review being released Tuesday. They say the goal is to get ahead of crises such as the computer chip shortage that has hurt automakers this year.

