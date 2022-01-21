Biden to address America's mayors in Friday remarks

President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver an address to mayors from cities across the country.

Biden will deliver his address to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, an annual gathering of city leaders from across the country. The 2022 meeting marks the 90th edition of the conference.

According to Reuters, Biden is expected to encourage mayors to spend more of the funds that were provided to them by the American Rescue Act, a COVID-19 relief bill, and last year's infrastructure spending law.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also called on mayors to spend their relief funds. She said the American Rescue Act "prevented communities from suffering the most severe economic effects of omicron and delta."

According to the AP, the Treasury has distributed about $245 billion to localities so they can better distribute vaccines, provide better child care options and promote job growth for their citizens.

Biden's remarks come just days after conducting a rare press conference with the White House press corps. During that presser, Biden discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and omicron surge and the current economic outlook facing the country.