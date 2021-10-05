Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Thousands of demonstrators march outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Women’s March
Posted at 9:18 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 21:18:57-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reversing a ban on abortion referrals by federally funded family planning clinics.

Monday's action by the Department of Health and Human Services lifts a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Groups representing the clinics say they hope the rule reversal leads to the return of some 1,300 service providers that left the program to protest the Trump administration's policy.

HHS has estimated that the upheaval led to as many as 180,000 unintended pregnancies.

The clinics provide birth control and basic health care mainly to low-income women.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019