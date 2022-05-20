Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden kicks off Asia trip in South Korea

Biden Asia
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visit the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek campus, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden Asia
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:14:34-04

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden began his trip to Asia on Friday.

Biden started the visit by touring a Samsung computer chip factory in South Korea. During a speech, Biden promised to strengthen ties between the U.S. and the Indio-Pacific region.

“So much of the future of the world is going to be written here in the Indo-Pacific over the next several decades," Biden said. "We’re standing at an inflection point in history where the decisions we make today will have far-reaching impacts on the world we leave to our children tomorrow.”

Samsung has promised to open a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods.

The supply crunch also pushed inflation higher and crippled Biden’s public standing in the U.S.

In addition to visiting South Korea, Biden plans to stop in Japan before returning to Washington, D.C.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019