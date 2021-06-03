Watch
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

AP
President Joe Biden boards Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House for a trip to Delaware, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:20 AM, Jun 03, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met for nearly an hour with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal, but they have agreed to reconnect Friday. The president is proposing $1.7 trillion for roads, bridges and other investments.

The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said tapping unspent COVID-19 aid is “key” to reaching a deal. Biden has already sized up that offer as unworkable.

The administration says the deadline for making progress toward a deal is June 7.

