Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden caught on hot mic lashing out at reporter

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 18:23:50-05

President Joe Biden had some choice words for a reporter who was questioning him about inflation.

Biden was taking part in the White House Competition Council meeting on Monday.

After the president wrapped up giving his remarks, Fox News reporter Peter Doocey asked Biden about whether he thinks inflation is a political liability.

"No, that's a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a (expletive)," Biden said.

The White house Competition Council is responsible for helping lower prices for American consumers. It was established by Biden in 2021 as inflation was surging.

The consumer price index rose 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor Department.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019