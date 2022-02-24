Barriers will be installed in some NYC subway platforms to keep riders safe

NEW YORK — The MTA also plans to try other, new technologies to keep riders safe, including technology that detects when someone is on the track

New York City will install barriers or doors on some subway platforms.

The decision comes after a series of attacks where riders were pushed onto the train tracks from the platforms.

In late January, a 62-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks in Lower Manhattan.

The man was able to climb back onto the platform.

He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Just days before this attack, a woman was killed after being pushed onto the tracks before being hit by an oncoming train.

She was identified as 40-year-old Michelle Go.

The attacker was later identified as Martial Simon, who was experiencing homelessness.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tells NY1 it will install barriers in some subway stations, including Times Square.

It cannot install the barriers at all stations due to an aging system that cannot accommodate them.