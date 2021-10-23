Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Andres Leighton/AP
Private security stand at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
APTOPIX Prop Firearm Movie Set
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 13:05:52-04

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An assistant director of the film “Rust” told Alec Baldwin that a weapon he gave him was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, according to court documents in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds. When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The sheriff’s office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place. They sought to examine Baldwin’s blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” as evidence.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019