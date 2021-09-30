Watch
Authorities in Florida continue search for missing college student

AP
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 30, 2021
ORANGE, Fla. — Authorities continue searching for a missing college student in Florida as the search for her enters its sixth day.

During a media briefing, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that more than 60 detectives from their criminal investigation division are working "exclusively" in the search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

On Thursday, Florida Representative Darren Soto confirmed that the FBI had reached out to him to help assist local law enforcement in the search.

According to law enforcement officials, Marcano was last seen Friday at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando.

The Associated Press reported that a person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday.

The AP reported that Caballero and Marcano worked at the same Orlando apartment complex - Marcano also lived there.

According to the AP, Marcano had rebuffed Caballero's romantic advances, and on the day she disappeared, the maintenance worker used a master key to get into her apartment.

