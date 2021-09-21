Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Authorities again searching Florida nature preserve for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

items.[0].image.alt
Curt Anderson/AP
Law enforcement officials investigate home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 in North Port, Fla. The officers served a search warrant at the home of the parents of her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for questioning. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Missing Traveler
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 10:02:22-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Missing Traveler
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person poster for Gabby Petito posted in Jakson, Wyo. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler)

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

On Monday, the FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie's parents' home.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019