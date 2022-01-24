Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition

items.[0].image.alt
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Placards in support of Julian Assange, outside the High Court, in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain WikiLeaks Assange
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 10:28:28-05

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won the first stage of his effort to overturn a U.K. ruling that opened the door for his extradition to the U.S. to stand trial on espionage charges.

The High Court in London gave Assange permission to appeal the case to the U.K. Supreme Court. But, the Supreme Court must agree to accept the case before it can move forward.

The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid a trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents more than a decade ago. As the BBC reports, Assange can now petition the U.K. Supreme Court for a hearing which would stall the extradition, for now.

Lord Burnett, a Lord Chief Justice for the court said Assange's case raised a legal question over assurances from the United States regarding how Assange would be treated in prison.

Assange's fiancee and mother of his two sons, Stella Moris, said that while they consider moving to this next step a win, they are "far from achieving justice in this case," according to the BBC.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019