As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor's office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Noem Daughter Meeting
Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 20:01:38-04

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reportedly summoned a top state official to her office for a meeting with her and her daughter.

Noem's daughter, Kassidy Peters, was seeking a credential that would open the door to higher earnings in her field.

But a July 27, 2020, letter from her supervisor said that Peters had been denied the upgrade.

Noem's office declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about what transpired at the meeting, which was held the same day as the letter.

Ethics experts said the meeting was a conflict for the governor no matter what was discussed.

The Associated Press reports that Peters ultimately received the certification.

