Apple pushes back office return to February

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Exterior of Apple headquarters (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Nov 18, 2021
Apple employees will reportedly have to wait an extra month before returning to the office.

According to Bloomberg, Apple CEO told staff that the company would adopt a phased-in, starting in February.

For the first month, Bloomberg reports, some teams have to go to the office one or two days a week. They will then transition to at least three days a week.

Apple had previously planned for employees to return to the office in January. The company has noted the uncertainty around the pandemic and promised to remain flexible with return-to-office plans.

Apple does not require its employees to be vaccinated, according to Bloomberg. However, unvaccinated employees are reportedly subject to routine testing.

