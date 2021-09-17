Watch
Apple, Google remove Navalny app before Russian voting begins

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
The app Smart Voting is displayed on an iPhone screen in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed from their online stores an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened in Russia's parliamentary election. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 19:51:30-04

Apple and Google removed an opposition app prior to an election in Russia.

The app, created by those associated with Alexey Navalny, was pulled for the online stores ahead of this weekend's parliamentary elections, CNN reported.

The app reportedly offered recommendations about opposition candidates in an effort to eventually dethrone Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin put pressure on Apple and Goole to remove the app, which it equated to "election interference."

Navalny was sentenced to prison time after returning to the country following his poisoning. Navalny accused Putin of being behind the attack.

Russia faced sanctions from numerous countries for the poisoning of Navalny.

