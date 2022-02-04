Watch
AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Pederson as their coach, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago. A formal announcement is planned for Friday, Feb. 4, according to a person familiar with the search. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract has not been signed. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Doug Pederson
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 23:08:39-05

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach.

The decision ends a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Friday. That's according to a person familiar with the search.

Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30.

He waited more than a month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps.

