AP source: Colts agree to trade Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders

Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 09, 2022
LANDOVER, Md. — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells the Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

The deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback.

ESPN reported a 2022 second-round draft pick and two third-round draft picks were involved.

Wentz has three years remaining on his contract.

The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just one season with Indianapolis.

