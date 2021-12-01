Watch
Anti-vaccine Christian broadcaster Marcus Lamb dies of COVID-19

Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 11:39:11-05

The founder of a Christian broadcast network, Marcus Lamb, who vocally spoke out against COVID-19 vaccines, has died after his battle with the virus. He was 64.

On Tuesday, Daystar Television Network announced the news of his passing on social media.

"It's with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning," the network said in a tweet. "The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss."

According to CBS News, Lamb's son and wife announced he died around 4 a.m.

NBC News reported that the network devoted its broadcasts on anti-vaccine misinformation, including interviews with America’s Frontline Doctors and Robert Kennedy Jr., who have made controversial statements regarding COVID-19.

