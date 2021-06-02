Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Amazon won't test job seekers for marijuana use, will keep 'impairment checks' on the job

items.[0].image.alt
Alex Brandon/AP
Rica Madrid poses for a photograph as she rolls a joint in her home on the first day of legal possession of marijuana for recreational purposes, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, in Washington. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser defied threats from Congress by implementing a voter-approved initiative on Thursday, making the city the only place east of the Mississippi River where people can legally grow and share marijuana in private. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Recreational Marijuana
Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 10:33:14-04

Amazon announced it will stop testing the majority of job seekers for marijuana.

The change in policy means the company will treat marijuana similar to how they treat alcohol; while they will not include it in pre-employment screenings, they will "continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident," according to a blog post.

The announcement also included Amazon's support of an effort in Congress to legalize marijuana on the federal level. More than a dozen states have enacted laws in the last few years that legalize the use of marijuana.

"We’re adjusting our drug testing policy. In the past, like many employers, we’ve disqualified people from working at Amazon if they tested positive for marijuana use. However, given where state laws are moving across the U.S., we’ve changed course," Dave Clark, Amazon's CEO of the worldwide consumer division, said in a blog post.

"We will no longer include marijuana in our comprehensive drug screening program for any positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation, and will instead treat it the same as alcohol use."

The blog post outlines how Amazon's public policy team "actively" supports the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021. The MORE Act is federal legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level, expunge criminal records, and invest in impacted communities.

The measure was introduced in last year's Congress but failed to move forward in either the House or Senate. It was reintroduced Friday in the House.

An earlier version of this story appeared on WTXL.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020