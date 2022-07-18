Alligator rescued after being spotted in Virginia pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake, Virginia, homeowner's pool.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers were informed three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing.

The alligator's owner said they didn't know if it escaped, was stolen, or was let out of its enclosure.

On Friday, a Taft Road resident called dispatch to tell them they found the alligator in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked together to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

WTKR first reported this story.