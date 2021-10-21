Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 Florida high school shooting massacre is joining the top ranks of a progressive anti-gun group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Fred Guttenberg will be a senior adviser to Brady PAC. Guttenberg's daughter Jamie died with 16 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder for that shooting. The Brady PAC supports candidates who promote gun violence prevention and spent $5 million during the 2020 election cycle. Brady PAC promises to pump millions more into next year’s races.