Watch
NewsNational

Actions

A moving 'reunion' for descendants of Holocaust survivors

items.[0].image.alt
Brittainy Newman/AP
Anna Salton Eisen holds up a photo of Emil Ringel, father of Barbara Ringel, for a Zoom video call during a gathering for families of Holocaust survivors in East Brunswick, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Seventy-six years after American soldiers cut down the barbed wire and fulfilled the prisoners’ impossible dream of freedom, Eisen brought together survivors’ loved ones. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Holocaust Reunion
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 13:05:39-04

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — A remarkable get-together recently took place — in-person and also online — involving descendants of a group of Holocaust survivors. The project unfolded after a Texas woman was going through documents left behind by her deceased father. She found black-and-white photos of him and some other young Jewish men who’d been liberated by U.S. troops from a German concentration camp in 1945. Through months of dogged research, she identified many other descendants of her father’s fellow survivors, and recently arranged an emotional “reunion” at which they exchanged hugs, memories and tears.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019