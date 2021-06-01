Watch
NewsNational

Actions

A direction home: Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late

items.[0].image.alt
Heights Libraries
In this photo provided by Heights Libraries, Sara Phillips, a branch manager with Heights Libraries in Ohio, holds the Bob Dylan double album "Self Portrait" borrowed in 1973 by eighth-grader Howard Simon he returned recently 48 years overdue. (Heights Libraries via AP)
Dylan library return
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:29:54-04

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A man living in San Francisco has mailed a Bob Dylan double album back to an Ohio library where it was overdue by 48 years.

Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to the Heights Libraries system outside Cleveland, apologizing for his tardiness.

Simon checked out Dylan's “Self Portrait” as an eighth-grader. The 73-year-old Simon says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection.

His letter says the album cover is a little battered after his assorted travels but the records themselves remain in good shape.

He sent the library $175 and his own album.

The library told him don't think twice, it's all right.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020