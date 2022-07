INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people are dead and two others were injured after a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana.

The gunman is also dead after a 22-year-old man who was lawfully carrying a firearm was able to stop that shooter, according to ABCNews.

The suspect, who has not been identified, had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition as he entered the food court and began shooting.

This incident is under investigation. We will update as information comes in.