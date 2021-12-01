1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has testified she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14 and that Ghislaine Maxwell was there when it happened.

The witness took the stand Tuesday using the pseudonym “Jane.”

She is the first of four alleged victims to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial.

In graphic testimony, "Jane" described multiple sexual encounters involving Epstein and Maxwell.

NBC News reports that "Jane" testified the abuse made her want to harm herself.

"It just kind of seemed hopeless," she said. "Not much joy to look forward to."

Epstein's pilot also testified Tuesday. He said he recalled "Jane" being on a flight, but he contended that he didn't know how old she was at the time.

“She looked like a woman,” Visoski told the court, according to NBC News.

Maxwell faces charges she recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.

The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019.