18th century graveyard found at former Caribbean plantation
Archaeologists excavate in the former Golden Rock plantation west of the international Airport in Oranjestad, on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, on the Leeward Islands, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Government officials said that 48 skeletons had been found at the site of an 18th century burial ground so far, most of them males, but also some females and infants, and that it could provide a trove of information on their lives. (AP Photo/Dick Drayer)
The Associated Press
Posted at 10:00 PM, May 31, 2021
An 18th century burial ground has been discovered at a former sugar plantation on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, officials, and archaeologists say it likely contains the remains of slaves and could provide a trove of information on their lives.
Government officials said Monday that 48 skeletons had been found at the site so far, most of them males, but also some females and infants.
The director of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research says many more remains are expected to lie in the graves at the former Golden Rock Plantation.
He says that given the location near the former plantation, the graves most likely contain the remains of enslaved people.