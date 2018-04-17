17-year-old arrested in connection to death of 98-year-old Ohio woman

WADSWORTH, Ohio - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of a 98-year-old Wadsworth, Ohio woman who was found dead in a "hidden location" inside her home last week.

The teen was in a Cleveland-area location when authorities learned of his involvement in the death of Margaret Douglas, who was reported missing by an out-of-town relative after one of her friends had not been in contact with her since April 3.

The Fairview Park Police Department was contacted and arrested the teen without incident around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

When authorities did an initial walk-through of Douglas's residence they did not see any evidence of foul play. A second walk-through was conducted and Douglas was found in a closet and concealed with clothing and other various items.

Her death was determined to be suspicious and the case was initiated as a homicide investigation.

Police said it appears the teen acted alone, but the investigation is ongoing.

He was transferred to Medina County Juvenile Detention Center.