$100,000 reward offered for information on suspect who left pipe bombs during Capitol riot in DC

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new security footage of a person suspected of leaving pipe bombs near both the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Capitol riot in January.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have also upped the reward to $100,000.

The reward was $50,000 just two months ago.

The FBI has released more pictures, including the shoes the individual was supposedly wearing while planting the bombs.

According to the FBI, the suspect wore a face mask, grey hooded sweatshirt and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo.

The individual also carried a ​backpack in their hand, the FBI said.

"Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 5, 2021, an unknown individual placed two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.," the FBI said. "One pipe bomb was placed ​in an alley behind the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC), located at 310 First Street Southeast, and the other was placed next to a park bench near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3."

According to the FBI, the devices' components included 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer, and homemade black powder.

The pipe bombs were planted as supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and rioted as members of Congress counted the Electoral College votes.