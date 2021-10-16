Watch
1 Houston deputy killed, 2 wounded; suspected shooter still on the run

Posted at 6:44 PM, Oct 16, 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounded two others.

The Houston Police Department says one person was detained, but he's not believed to be the shooter.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when a man with an AR-15-style rifle shot them from behind.

Herman's office says the third deputy was shot when he came to help.

