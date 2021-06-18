Watch
US Catholic bishops approve steps toward possible rebuke of Biden

Alex Brandon/AP
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, listen as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, delivers the invocation during a COVID-19 memorial, with lights placed around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:11:30-04

U.S. Catholic bishops have overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

The 168-55 vote was announced near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually. The bishops had cast their votes the previous day.

Supporters say a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access.

Opponents warn that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions.

When asked by reporters about the actions of the bishops, Biden seemed to write it off.

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Biden after delivering remarks about the state of the pandemic in the U.S.

