Migrant farmworker shares her experience traveling into the country to survive

Alma is an undocumented migrant from San Martin Peras in Oaxaca, Mexico. At the age of 14, she left a life of poverty and hunger in order to survive. She now lives in Watsonville, California.

Immigrant farmworkers make up approximately 73% of agriculture workers, with a majority of agriculture output from California, according to the USDA. Alma has been a farmworker in California for over 15 years.

She shares her first-hand experience traveling into the country to work. This is her story.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Her name has been changed to protect her identity.