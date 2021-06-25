Watch
Supreme Court expands eligibility for Clean Air Act exemption

Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this March 9, 2010, file photo a tanker truck passes the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, May 26 against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change. A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said state courts are the proper forum for the lawsuits alleging that Big Oil promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when producers knew it was causing damage. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 25, 2021
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says an expanded number of small refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements.

The high court ruled 6-3 on Friday that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That’s even if the refinery let a previous exemption lapse.

The Biden administration argued that to get an extension a refinery had to have maintained a continuous exemption since 2011.

The Supreme Court's ruling on Friday shot down a federal appeals court who said that those continuous exemptions were required for an extension.

Refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma argued that siding with the Biden administration would eliminate the exemption for most small refineries in the United States.

