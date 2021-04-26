Watch
Supreme Court agrees to take up gun case regarding right to carry for self-defense

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo security fencing surrounds the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biden on Friday, April 9, ordered a study of adding seats to the Supreme Court, creating a bipartisan commission that will spend the next 180 days examining the incendiary political issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices on the highest bench. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Supreme Court building
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 10:13:38-04

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.

The case will be argued in the fall and marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority.

The justices said Monday they'll review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

New York is among eight states that limit who has the right to carry a weapon in public. The others are: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

According to Reuters, the last time the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling on gun rights came in 2008, when it recognized for the first time an individual's right to keep guns at home for self-defense. It later applied that right to states in 2010.

