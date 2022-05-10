Watch
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court

Jose Luis Magana/AP
An anti-scaling fence is seen outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:25:54-04

WASHINGTON — The Senate has passed legislation to beef up security for Supreme Court justices.

Lawmakers are seeking to ensure that justices and their families are protected as the court deliberates abortion access and whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The bipartisan bill passed by voice vote with no objections Monday.

While it doesn't provide additional funding, that could come later.

The measure aims to put the court on par with the executive and legislative branches, making certain the nine justices are provided security as some protesters have gathered outside their homes.

The legislation comes one week after Politico leaked a draft of a Supreme Court opinion that indicated Roe v. Wade would be overturned as soon as June.

The bill now moves to the House for its consideration before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk.

