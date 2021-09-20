Senate parliamentarian says Dems cannot include pathway to citizenship in budget bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian says Democrats can't use their $3.5 trillion budget package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens.

The decision by the parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, deals a blow to what was Democrats' clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.

Democrats had sought to include the proposal in their budget package because such deals require only a simple majority to pass and are shielded from the filibuster.

MacDonough's decision Sunday means that Democrats would need 60 votes — including votes from 10 Republicans — to pass such a proposal.

Citing sweeping changes that Democrats would make in immigrants' lives, MacDonough, a one-time immigration attorney, said the language "is by any standard a broad, new immigration policy."

It's a disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

"We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues," Schumer said in a statement. "Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days."