Senate Democrats to launch debate on voting rights bills as Biden pushes for action

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation.

They're aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there's no assurance the bill will come to a vote.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press — one day before President Joe Biden is to meet with Democrats at the Capitol.

The Democrats plan to launch debate on the legislation even though it is now blocked by a Republican filibuster. Schumer hopes to shine a spotlight and push senators to say where they stand.

The action comes days after Biden delivered an address from Georgia, where he called on Congress to take action to pass legislation to protect voting rights. During that speech, he said he supported changing Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster when it comes to voting rights.

"I'm making it clear, to protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights," Biden said in the speech in Atlanta on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

The Democrats' moves concern two voting rights bills introduced in the past year — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act is a more broad piece of legislation that would take steps to prevent gerrymandering, expand access to voting by mail and expand voter ID laws so that more forms of ID — not just driver's licenses — are accepted at the polls.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act focuses on racial discrimination in Congressional redistricting. That law would force any proposed Congressional redistricting to be "precleared" to ensure they're drawn equitably.

Republicans have outright rejected the Democrats' voting rights legislation.

In the last year, several statehouses controlled by Republicans have passed legislation that severely limits access to the polls and have made the process of determining election rules more partisan. Often, Republicans pushed those bills in the name of election security as misinformation about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election spread through the party.