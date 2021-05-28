Republicans still poised to block Jan. 6 panel after vote delayed

After delaying a vote that was slated to take place overnight Thursday, Republican senators are poised to block the creation of a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Lawmakers had hoped to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly riots, which took place when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in the hopes of delaying the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election.

However, Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to the commission. CNN and Politico report that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately lobbied his Republican colleagues to oppose the commission.

The opposition comes even as relatives of Officer Brian Sicknick — a Capitol Police officer who died as a result of the riots — pleaded with Republicans to back the creation of the commission. Other Capitol Police officers also urged Senators to support the commission.

The Associated Press reports that the vote on the commission was scheduled to take place on Friday evening but was eventually bumped to Friday after Republicans voiced opposition to another bill. CNN reports that the Senate adjourned Friday at 3 a.m. ET and is expected to resume its session around 9 a.m. ET.