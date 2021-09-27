Watch
Rep. Liz Cheney says she 'was wrong' for opposing same-sex marriage

Chip Somodevilla/AP
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., delivers opening remarks at the first hearing of the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Sep 27, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming expressed regret in an interview over how she previously opposed same-sex marriage.

For years, the Republican lawmaker was vocally against same-sex marriage despite her younger sister, Mary, being married to a woman.

A family feud even played out in the media regarding the matter, which was fueled by a Fox News interview in which Cheney said, “Listen, I love Mary very much. I love her family very much. This is just an issue in which we disagree.”

The family dynamic surrounding the matter was also portrayed in the film “Vice,” a black comedy-drama about the sisters’ father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who actually long-defended same-sex marriage.

On Sunday, “60 Minutes” ran an interview with Cheney in which she told Lesley Stahl that she now thinks her previous stance on same-sex marriage “was wrong.”

“I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue, and very personal for my family. I believe my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation,” said Cheney.

Cheney said she believes we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in the U.S.

“We were at an event a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe sometimes because she’s transgender and nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody,” said Cheney.

Cheney’s change of heart coincides with a trend in America. A recent Gallup poll found U.S. support for same-sex marriage has reached a record-high of 70%. And for the first time, a small majority of Republicans support gay marriage as well, at 55%.

