Obama curtails 60th birthday bash due to delta variant surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has scaled down his 60th birthday bash due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson says the party planned for this weekend at his home on Martha's Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast is now limited to family and close friends.

Obama, who turned 60 on Wednesday, had been criticized for planning a big celebration during a pandemic.

Published reports had said several hundred guests were expected.

Obama's defenders stressed that the party would be outdoors, guests were asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test and the event would follow public health guidelines.

President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, doesn't plan to attend the party.