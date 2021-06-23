In blow to unions, Supreme Court backs businesses challenging California labor law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has sided with California agriculture businesses in their challenge to a state regulation that gives unions access to farm property in order to organize workers.

As a result of the ruling, California will have to modify or abandon the regulation put in place in 1975 after the efforts of labor leader Cesar Chavez.

The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the agriculture businesses.

The decision is another potential setback for unions as a result of a high court decision.

“The access regulation amounts to simple appropriation of private property,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the conservative members of the court.

The case involved a regulation that granted unions access to farms and other agriculture businesses for up to three hours per day, 120 days per year, in order to organize workers.

The agriculture businesses argued that California's law was outdated, noting that unions now have more ways to reach workers, including social media and other online methods.