Former Vice President Mike Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

Gerry Broome/AP
Vice President Mike Pence makes comments during a roundtable discussion at NC Biotechnology Center where Phase-III trials for a Coronavirus vaccine are underway in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 15:01:27-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Former Vice President Mike Pence underwent a surgery Wednesday to have a pacemaker implanted.

A statement from Pence's office on Thursday said he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, and he underwent the procedure at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia.

The surgery was successful and Pence is expected to fully recover, returning to normal activity in the coming days, the statement said.

“I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, including Dr. Brett Atwater and Dr. Behnam Tehrani," Pence said.

"I also appreciate the consultation of my longtime Indiana physicians, Dr. Michael Busk and Dr. Charles Taliercio at Ascension St. Vincent. My family has been truly blessed by the work of these dedicated healthcare professionals."

After Pence was nominated to be the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2016, he disclosed his medical history, which included an asymptomatic left bundle branch block, according to the statement.

This story was originally published by Daniel Bradley at WRTV.

