Former President Trump endorses Palin for Congress

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former GOP vice president candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for Congress.

"Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First!" Trump said in a statement released Sunday.

He also praised her for supporting him when he ran for President in 2016.

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big. Now, it’s my turn!" Trump said. "Sarah has been a champion for Alaska values, Alaska energy, Alaska jobs, and the great people of Alaska."

Palin announced last week that she was entering the race to replace the late U.S. Rep. Don Young, who passed away last month.

She joins a field of at least 40 candidates that includes an orthopedic surgeon and a North Pole city council member named Santa Claus, the Associated Press reported.

A special primary is set for June 11, and the special general election will happen on Aug. 16.