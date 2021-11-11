Federal appeals court temporarily delays release of Trump's Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump.

The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against the release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The arguments will take place before three judges, one of which was appointed by President Joe Biden and the other two were nominated by former President Barack Obama, The Associated Press reports.

The records that the House is seeking include Trump’s call logs, draft speeches, and other documents related to the Jan. 6 riot. The bipartisan committee says it wants the records, so it can better understand the attack on the Capitol during the certification of Biden’s election win.

After Biden waived executive privilege on the documents, Trump went to court in an attempt to stop the records from being released, claiming still had the right to exert privilege over them and releasing them would damage the presidency in the future.

A district judge rejected those arguments and the case was moved to the appeals court.