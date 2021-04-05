Bidens use Easter message to encourage hope, urge Americans to get vaccinated

On a day when historically the White House lawn is covered with colored eggs and excited children, President Joe Biden will share comments about the tradition of Easter with noticeably empty yards.

The White House Easter Egg Roll, one of the oldest annual spring events held in Washington, was canceled this year amid increasing coronavirus infection rates across the country.

President Biden is expected to speak Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

President and First Lady Biden shared a video message from Camp David over the weekend that encouraged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt — President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

As vaccination rates have increased rapidly - more than 106 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine - there is also an increase in new infection rates.

The growing number of cases, and hospitalizations, worry health experts and some are signaling this could be the beginning of a 4th wave of the virus.